‘Eina Maleina, Kamka Bianca’ is gong viral on TikTok and the man behind the catchy tune says he had no idea it would become such a hit with influencers, content creators en almal en sy antie dancing and creating humorous videos to the lekke beat. Emile Abrahams, 37, from Delft, aka Emile Kepeal, dropped the teaser for his kwaai track two weeks ago on TikTok and since then the tune started trending, while his video was viewed over 200 000 already.

The name of the song is actually Mamacita, he says. Emile says he wrote the song two years ago and only released it on Monday on YouTube, and in just three days it was viewed more than 10 000 times. Treffer: Kwaai Song “I am new to TikTok, I only joined this year so I was trying to build my following but I never expected the song to spread like wildfire because I did not know the song had that potential,” he tells the Daily Voice.

“The song has a party vibe. The rhyming of the names was inspired through the beat which sounds like Fiesta by R Kelly. Kamka Bianca is an old saying so then I just continued by making my own words with random names.” He’s been in the music business for over ten years and says his strong points are battle rap and cyphers, but since the release of ‘Mamacita’ aka ‘Kamka Bianca’, many doors have opened for him. #SAMA28 #dirticuzin #supermadraps #Emile ♬ original sound - Emile Kepeal @emile.kepeal KAMKA BIANCA🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦 #viraltiktok “I am overwhelmed by the love and support. This week alone I have secured four bookings for the year and I have already been booked for a festival next year in March. My phone is ringing off the hook like never before. My social media is also going crazy, I can’t even respond to all the messages and notifications.”