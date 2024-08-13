Beauty pageant drama is getting ugly for Chidimma Adetshina. The 23-year-old former Miss SA top 10 finalist is at the centre of another citizenship storm - this time in Nigeria.

Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother. But after videos of her “traditional Nigerian wedding” started circulating, Mzansi internet users began questioning her citizenship. The clamour got so gerook that Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie requested a meeting with Miss SA organisers last week.

Loudmouth: Rapper Burna Boy. Picture on file But last Thursday night, two days before Saturday’s pageant finale, Home Affairs announced that Adetshina’s mother had committed identity theft in 2001. As a result, Adetshina withdrew from the pageant. However, there was a silver lining for the law student, she was invited to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria, by the organisers as “a Nigerian by heritage”.

Nigerians seemed to take it as a victory, with rapper Burna Boy - who famously had a feud with slain SA musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes - taking a shot at Mzansi. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he posted a picture of eventual 2024 Miss SA winner Mia le Roux, captioned: “So After ALL that…” 😂😂So After ALL that.. ……. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/reNfDe9N12 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 11, 2024 Another wrote: “With Chidimma in mind, this is what xenophobic South African ended up again with a white lady as Miss South Africa 🇿🇦.

What a shame. When will black South African liberate themselves from self-inflicted slave mentality? But after the accusations of xenophobia by South Africans against Nigerians, the shoe is now on the other foot. SA X user @joy_zelda: “Nigerians say Chidimma Adetshina didn't audition to be Miss Nigeria, She not Nigerian, She doesn't have a Nigeria Passport and she doesn't vote in Nigeria so they don't want her to be Miss Universe Nigeria. Yet wanted her to Represent South Africa as Miss SA disgusting. (sic).