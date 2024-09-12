Mzansi superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke has announced that she is engaged to her French boyfriend Nicolas “Papa Joy” Pitaud. Mama Joy announced her engagement with Papa Joy on X.

Before finding love, Mama Joy was best known for showing the love to our national sports teams - showing up at Springbok, Bafana Bafana and Proteas matches. But since new sports minister Gayton McKenzie booted her into touch to save tax money, Mama Joy has been living it up with her man. Memorable Cape Point Cape of good Hope guys 50 is just a number For me and PapaJoy same age and love lives here ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦🇫🇷we are giving you hope pic.twitter.com/tsaQI4qKu1 — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 8, 2024 In the telling post, she wrote: “He asked something I said yess Papajoy and Mamajoy.”

In a series of snippet videos, Mama Joy is seen emotionally admiring her engagement ring. Mama Joy also stated on X that age is just a number, as they are proof that their age did not prevent them from engaging with one other. “Guys 50 is just a number For me and PapaJoy same age and love lives here. we are giving you hope.”

Cape of good PapaJoy asked something I said Yess watch the space pic.twitter.com/ow9xkhAILp — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 8, 2024 This couple was in Cape Town over the weekend to watch the Springboks game against the All Blacks. Mama Joy’s engagement comes after the superfan took a romantic trip to France to visit Papa Joy during the Olympics games. During this trip, Mama Joy had the opportunity to meet her partner’s mother and family. She also had the chance to cater for them.