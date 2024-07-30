Singer and songwriter Amy Jones and her manager-hubby Lee Wilcock have revealed the gender of their unborn baby. The couple was surprised with a larney gender reveal party hosted by their family and friends at Rhebokskloof wine farm in Paarl on Saturday.

The Daily Voice were invited to be part of the festivities. The couple who will celebrate their one year wedding anniversary in November this year, will also meet their baby in the same month, and yip, its a boy! Boy oh boy: Big bro Joel kicks ball to reveal baby gender. Picture: Supplied It will be the couple’s first child together; Lee has a daughter Cyhann, 16, and son Joel, 12, from a previous relationship.

Guests received champaign on arrival accompanied by white spookasem that changes colour - pink or blue - once added to the bubbly. The 60 guests wore either pink or blue as they guessed at the baby’s gender. Party time: Guests at Rhebokskloof wine estate in Paarl. Picture: Supplied A petite Amy was beaming with excitement and told guests: “I’m filled with so much confusion as I try to navigate through everything happening here today, with my pregnancy brain.”

After the guests performed a surprise flashmob to the Sister Sledge hit song ‘We Are Family’, a countdown to the reveal started and Joel kicked a soccer ball into goal posts which exploded in blue powder, as everyone applauded. A tearful Amy, 31, embraced her family in celebration. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jones (@amyjonesofficial) Dad Lee, 45, said: “With it being a surprise, it totally exceeded all my expectations of what our gender reveal would be like.