Singer and songwriter Amy Jones and her manager-hubby Lee Wilcock have revealed the gender of their unborn baby.
The couple was surprised with a larney gender reveal party hosted by their family and friends at Rhebokskloof wine farm in Paarl on Saturday.
The Daily Voice were invited to be part of the festivities.
The couple who will celebrate their one year wedding anniversary in November this year, will also meet their baby in the same month, and yip, its a boy!
It will be the couple’s first child together; Lee has a daughter Cyhann, 16, and son Joel, 12, from a previous relationship.
Guests received champaign on arrival accompanied by white spookasem that changes colour - pink or blue - once added to the bubbly.
The 60 guests wore either pink or blue as they guessed at the baby’s gender.
A petite Amy was beaming with excitement and told guests: “I’m filled with so much confusion as I try to navigate through everything happening here today, with my pregnancy brain.”
After the guests performed a surprise flashmob to the Sister Sledge hit song ‘We Are Family’, a countdown to the reveal started and Joel kicked a soccer ball into goal posts which exploded in blue powder, as everyone applauded.
A tearful Amy, 31, embraced her family in celebration.
Dad Lee, 45, said: “With it being a surprise, it totally exceeded all my expectations of what our gender reveal would be like.
“I absolutely loved how Cyhann and Joel were also part of it, which made it even more special. Knowing that the baby is a boy, is really exciting. What I’m more grateful for is that he will be healthy and is so loved already.”
The mom to be added: “The reveal was honestly the first I’ve ever been to and wow, it was really wholesome and the room felt so warm filled with so much love. It was a complete surprise to us and I love surprises!”
“They say a boy just creeps into a mom’s heart from that first moment, so I’m honestly so excited to meet this little one and what a blessing it is from God to raise a boy - who’ll one day be a friend, husband and father, who’ll be just as amazing as his dad,” she said with a smile.