As we end Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Independent Media donated warm fuzzy blankets to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) in Athlone. Cansa’s Care Home Coordinator, Angelina Lingani-Ngubo, says that they accommodate approximately 200 patients a year and have patients from the outskirts of Cape Town who are receiving treatment in various oncology centres in the city.

She says any donations to their patients, who are often far from home, are warmly welcomed. “I am very ecstatic about the donation. It is very exciting to have people who come from outside who are not part of the organisation care about what we do as an organisation, especially as a care home. “We are in need of numerous things and blankets is one of them, things get worn out by being washed hence this donation means a lot to us. To see the smiles on the patients faces when they received the donation makes it worthwhile for us.”

She says they especially need perishable foods, and are also in need of someone to help clean the building. Independent Media Marketing and Events coordinator, Rehana Rutti says the motivation for this handover is because cancer touches countless lives, transforming not just patients but entire families and communities. “While statistics tell one story, the human experience tells another, one of courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit. As they say, "cancer is a word, not a sentence," a powerful reminder that a diagnosis doesn't define someone's entire story,” says Rutti.