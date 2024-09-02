Hip hop is mourning the death of rapper and hype man Fatman Scoop. The 53-year-old artist and Grammy-winning DJ, real name Isaac Freeman III, died after a medical emergency as he collapsed on stage on Friday night.

Described as the “known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club”, Scoop appeared on classic bangers of the 2000s. The New Yorker’s track with the Crooklyn Clan “Be Faithful, which heavily samples Faith Evans’ Love Like This still makes the jol vol. He worked alongside the likes of Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Timbaland and Lil Jon.

DJ Questlove, of The Roots, wrote: 'Thank you Scoop!'. Missy Elliott wrote: “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades.” Gypsy Woman singer Crystal Waters added: 'He was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met. He truly will be missed. Love and prayers out to his family”, while Timbaland and Lil Jon also reacted to the sad news

In a video capturing his collapse onstage, shows the rapper strutting toward the back of the stage and approached a DJ booth - shouting again: 'I said Hamden, make some noise!' Then the hip-hop artist climbed the stairs to the DJ booth, however his breathing appeared to become laboured as he panted into the microphone. He says: 'If you came to party”. before taking a long pause. He then appeared to bend forward. 'Make some noise,' he added, his words slurred.