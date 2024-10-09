In a touching ceremony held yesterday, a Grade 10 student from Excelsior Secondary School received the esteemed Mayor’s Civic Pride Award. Cai Damane, a 16-year-old Belhar resident, was recognised for his outstanding community service through his 'Happy Helper Edward' initiative.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis personally presented the award, commending Cai’s commitment to enhancing education and inspiring his peers. During the ceremony, a happy Cai said he didn’t expect the award. The laaitie said: “It was very unexpected. I'm very blessed having my support structure, the school, all the communities, and everywhere I'm involved.

“Kids shouldn't give up on their dreams. If you believe you can achieve it.” Cai was nominated by his teacher, Betena Cloete, who added: “Cai isn't just good in the community. but in his academics as well. “And I saw [in the ceremony] that a lot of kids don’t know what he did, but I hope he can inspire them.”

More on this Grassy Park school gets top Mayor’s civic award

Class act: Cai Damane, a 16-year-old from Belhar. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane The Civic Pride Awards aim to cultivate a sense of pride and patriotism in Cape Town communities while recognising and celebrating individuals who are making a positive difference. Hill-Lewis said he was amazed when he read the letter detailing Cai’s story. The Mayor shared: “One of the letters I got was from his class teacher, and obviously it was wonderful to read about his project and that's why I decided to meet him personally and hand over the prize personally.”

According to Hill-Lewis, numerous students across Cape Town have received similar awards. He added: “Hopefully as word spreads about these awards as more and more schools participate. It will inspire many young people.” Cai's Happy Helper Edward initiative is an after-school program designed to support students who are facing challenges in their studies.

He began his journey in 2017 by assisting his siblings with their homework, but soon realised that the needs of his community were far bigger. From Monday to Friday, the program offers free help with homework and reading for children. There is a nominal fee for exam preparation and various school projects.