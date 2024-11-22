The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) is back with another powerful initiative, this time for their HEROES II Gala Concert, set to take place Wednesday, 27 November at the Artscape Theatre. One of the performers on the night will be Moe-ain Daniels from Mitchells Plain.

The disabled musician will be launching his first-ever music video and says he feels nervous and excited. Moe-ain, 35, from Eastridge was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, an extremely rare condition which leaves him with no control of his body from the neck downwards. The video is for his single “Wanna Make You Happy” which was released earlier this year.

Singing his heart out: Moe-ain Daniels, right, is passionate. Picture: supplied. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA The bubbly singer explains: “The concept of the music video was about love, and how this young man falls in love with a beautiful dancer. “He imagines them being together and how he makes her happy. “The experience of shooting this video was phenomenal, I have never done anything like this before. I enjoyed working with the crew on this video.”

Director of the music video, Lana English, says it’s a beautiful video. Lana explains: “We had some big help who came on board to make this video possible. “We organised to get a dancer, videographer, lighting etc. Everything was sponsored.

“We recorded the video in one day and now its in the process of being edited and soon to be released. We are so excited.” Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Heroes concert promises to be an inspiring celebration aimed at raising both awareness and funds to combat child hunger in schools across the Western Cape. Moe-ain Daniels ragout Under the direction of Regina Malan, the HEROES II Gala Concert will serve as a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes of the educational sector.

This includes the dedicated volunteer food handlers, compassionate teachers, and devoted principals who play pivotal roles in the PSFA’s nutrition programme. These individuals work diligently to ensure that vulnerable children receive the essential daily meals crucial for their health, wellbeing, and educational success. Top biling: Singer Moe-ain. Picture: supplied Cape Town’s finest musos will be performing, including the talented Lana English, Sian Atterbury, Loren Erasmus, Victor Siljeur, Faried Swartz, and Moe-ain Daniels.