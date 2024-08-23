With Women’s Month swiftly drawing to a close, there is still time this weekend to spoil the ladies in your life. Radio and social media personality Peadon Smith is inviting you to let your hair down, unwind and let go this weekend at Zevenwacht Wine Estate, with the Unwine, Sip and Paint Edition 6 and 7.

The event is open on Saturday and Sunday to both men and women, so if you would like to explore your creative side and experience culinary elegance, while enjoying the best R&B music, then reserve your spot for the day by getting your tickets now. Peadon took to his social media platforms to say that the event is open to all, and could be the perfect couples weekend getaway, or a chance to find love. He wrote: “It is going to be good, it’s going to be great but the issue is we have too many women and too little men because the single ladies want to know where is the gents at.

“Guys, come and paint, maybe your trou vrou or life partner is waiting for you at Sip and Paint while you are sitting at home doing nothing. “If there is going to be rugby then we will play it, so they (men) can come watch it. Sien julle daar, mooi bly.” (sic) The dress code for the day is Sexy and Hot and tickets are available now at R180 via Quicket.