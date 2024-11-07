In light of the festive spirit, the AL Furqaan Foundation based in Tafelsig will be hosting their annual Christmas party on 16 December where they will be feeding 200 children from Mitchells Plain. Founder Widaahd Williams established her organisation in 2006 and works with orphans, special needs and autistic children.

The organisation does HIV and TB Awareness programmes within the community and has a ‘Girl to Girl’ programme to help avoid teenage pregnancies. “The motivation behind me and my team hosting this event and giving back is because a lot of children in my organisation come from poverty stricken homes and some children lost their parents due to the crime in the area,” says Widaahd. Assist: The founder says they need donations like sweets. Picture: supplied “I decided to become a community ambassador and promote change and positivity. We do weekly feedings where we feed about two to three times a week depending on whether we have ingredients and gas to cook.”

They are planning to host the party at the Westridge Gardens where 200 kids will be spoiled with lunch, a present, fun and games, face painting and a jumping castle. However the organisation is struggling financially and is in need of assistance to not only support their Christmas lunch but also their feeding project, with gas or food ingredients. Widaahd says for their Krismis party they welcome any donations such as chips, sweets, lollipops, chocolates or cash contributions.