Although she’s been in the business for only five months, 11-year-old Skylar Abrahams from Bonteheuwel is already making waves in the world of pageantry. After her first pageant in June, she’s been raking in the titles and now she is well on her way to compete at the SA National Pageantry Festival in April 2025 in Johannesburg.

The Grade 5 learner at Klipfontein Primary School is raised by her single mother and ouma and survived an early health scare as a baby. She had a trachea issue for almost three years and only started talking at the age of six. CONFIDENCE: Skylar Abrahams, 11 Today she has over ten titles, including the Miss City of Cape Town First Princess, Face of Autism 2024, Junior Miss Bishop Lavis 2024/25, Queen of Hearts and many more.

Her coach and uncle, Martin Abrahams, is now organising a show to raise R18 000 for the Joburg trip. He is inviting models to come and strut the runway in costumes made from recycled waste at the Miss Recycle 2024 pageant on 30 November at Oudehout Park in Netreg. The proud uncle says: “I make sure to do everything I can when it comes to Sky.

“I don’t want to deny her this opportunity by telling her ‘os hettie geld nie’. “As a community we can all support one another to not only get Skylar to Joburg but to show other youngsters that it is possible.” The pageant is open to everyone and contestants pay R15. To watch the show children older than five years pay R5 and adults pay R10 entry fee.