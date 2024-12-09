The wait is finally over for singer and songwriter Amy Jones and manager-hubby Lee Willcock, who have welcomed their baby boy as the newest addition to their family. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the arrival of baby Asher Barry Willcock with a video and caption: "Welcome home Asher Barry Willcock. We've been waiting for you and we know you’re going to make this world a better place!”

The video was posted to the song ‘Counting my blessings’ by Seph Schlueter and shows the family’s hands on top of each other and slowly moving away as they reveal the newborn’s tiny hand. Overjoyed: Amy Jones and Lee in hospital. Picture: supplied. The video is titled “POV: You become a family of 5.” This is the couple’s first child together as Lee has a daughter Cyhann and son Joel from a previous relationship.

Daily Voice spoke to the new mom yesterday, who said Baby Asher was born on Thursday. “He was born on the 5th December 2024. He weighed 3.2kg and is super tall and perfectly healthy. “I’m feeling really blessed and so honoured to have a baby boy in my arms. The nine month pregnancy was honestly so blessed and so easy. I unfortunately couldn’t deliver naturally due to medical reasons but I am beyond grateful to have my baby boy safely in my arms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jones (@amyjonesofficial) The couple was previously surprised with a larney gender reveal party hosted by their family and friends at Rhebokskloof wine farm in Paarl in July. When Daily Voice asked Amy if we can expect new music dedicated to little Asher, she said, “You can definitely expect a lullaby dedicated to my baby boy in the near future.” While celebrating love and new beginnings, this was also a special week for the family as they heard the news on Saturday that Amy’s song ‘For You’ hit the charts on Heart 104.9 FM.