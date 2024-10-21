Heideveld High School has received praise after implementing an inspiring initiative to support matriculants during their most crucial examination period. With the matric exams kicking off today, the school, situated in one of the Cape Flats’ most impoverished communities, has reintroduced its popular breakfast initiative, receiving praises from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

This initiative ensures that each of its 210 Grade 12 learners receives a wholesome brekkie before entering the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam hall. Marlene Douries, the Grade 12 head, is spearheading this year's initiative, which will run for 21 days, and says pupils cannot expect to deliver their best with hungry tummies. "It’s hard to comprehend that they sit through an exam for three hours with an empty stomach," the onnie says.

"Breakfast is proven by health professionals to lift your mood, enhance memory, and improve attention and focus.” The breakfast program was successfully held in 2021 and 2022 but due to unforeseen circumstances was halted in 2023, much to the school's despair. This year, Douries says they aim to provide not only physical nourishment but also emotional support to the pupils and their families.

Heideveld Ward Councillor Elmarie Linda has welcomed the initiative and asked everyone in the community to chip in. Linda says: “This means so much to the kids. We know in our community this breakfast could even be the only meal they will have for the entire day.” Education MEC, David Maynier, says the department appreciates the initiative, which coincides with their National School Nutrition Programme.