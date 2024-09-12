The Hearties Club in Strand are a group of friends who have teamed up with the one and only Don Vino and the SaxyVibes Production team to raise funds for the Helderberg Stroke Support Group. The Hearties are known for their support of the poor and needy.

The Helderberg Stroke Support Group (HSSG) has been in operation for more than 30 years and was founded by an occupational therapist and speech therapist who identified a need for further rehabilitation and support amongst stroke survivors in different communities. Diva: Vocalist Candice Thornton. Picture :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Since then the organisation has grown to such an extent that it focuses on all aspects of this medical condition, including prevention, training and education, beneficiary empowerment, while continuing to provide rehabilitative services to various communities. A spokesperson for the Hearties Club says: “Our biggest mission is to ensure that communities bring together local ingenuity and insights to save lives.

“A successful event isn’t one that just necessarily raises money but one that also engages people to support a cause, and makes people want to continue some sort of relationship with the organisation.” Organiser: Wesley Schuller. Picture: supplied Those on the line-up for this fundraiser and awareness event include kwaai local musicians such as Candice Thornton, Fagrie Isaacs, Quinton Manuel and more, all under the musical direction of Charlton Daniels.

Producer Don Vino says tickets are still for sale but time is running out: “We have already gotten to the 80% sold out mark, so this makes us excited to perform to a very large audience in Strand, but at the same time we are a part of a bigger and life changing course. “For this to finally be happening is an achievement that we appreciate, so if there are any of our supporters in the Helderberg communities who always support us, this is the time that we come to your doorstep and while we have the opportunity to have a lekker jol, we have the opportunity make a change in the lives of so many people.” Span saam: Artist Fagrie Isaacs :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA Chatting to soulful jazz singer Candice while at rehearsal, she said: “Working with fellow colleagues and some of the greatest musicians in the industry again is always such a pleasure, knowing that we will have a great show.”

Fagrie Isaacs says it’s their pleasure to support worthy causes: “We do so many events and we are blessed to be doing what we do, but when it comes to these kinds of events it feels good to give back and be able to share our gifts with others.” Hearties board member Wesley Schuller adds: “We know of 400 stroke survivors in the Helderberg area, we are still in search of helping more and with the help of the community at large, I am certain that we will get to help many more. “From the Hearties Club committee members, we kindly thank you as the community for all your support to make this event a success. We kindly acknowledge each and every one for their contribution and believe that good hearts never fail.”

If you’re looking to have a good time and spend your money on a good cause this weekend, I would suggest you come out and support this massive show. It’s taking place on Saturday 14 September at the Strand Town Hall. Doors open at 17:00 and the show starts at 19:00.