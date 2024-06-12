Good Hope FM’s Khanya ‘Kyeezi’ Siyengo recently became a dad for the first time and says he is preparing for the greatest journey of his life. Standing nearly 2 metres in his sokkies, ‘The Tall Wonder’ who hosts ‘The Great Drive’ on GHFM says he was in awe of the birthing experience and holding his son for the first time.

Baby Siyengo arrived in May, just in time for Father’s Day this weekend, and Khanya says: “The birthing experience was definitely something else. He was born at Kingsbury Hospital. “When I first held him, I felt disbelief, more like God's grace. I struggled to find the words but I can paraphrase what my partner said. She said: ‘Imagine how you have your heart as an individual, now imagine seeing your heart come to life’…it’s crazy.” Style freak: Kyeezi says ‘drip’ is expensive. Picture: Facebook Kyeezi says he is a very private person, but has chosen to share one of the happiest moments of his life with his fans as he thinks it will impact his career.

The proud new dad says: “I think I give everybody enough with regards to who Kyeezi is and there's a distinction between Kyeezi and Khanya Siyengo the individual. “I really do buy into the saying that the things that you treasure or life's greatest treasures are always in the hardest places to find. “There are certain parts of my life that are only meant for me and those people that I cherish the most.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyeezi The Tall Wonder (@kyeezi) “In the industry that I work in, there's quite a degree of fear, of public opinion and comments and I'm a human being first, I'm a son and now I'm a father and I need to be aware of that at all times.” Kyeezi recently shared a short clip on Instagram where he shows off a few clothing items he purchased for his baby. The excited dad said: “I've got a problem, my problem is I have an addiction to buying sneakers.