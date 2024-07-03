More than a hundred locals and celebs attended the annual Bordeaux street tennis tournament in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, aimed at bringing sports back into communities. The event, that has been renamed from the Wimbledon Street Tennis Championship from , is now in its third year, and was hosted by Mitchells Plain resident Rodney "Scarra" Brown and Unchain the Plain in Westridge.

Brown says it is up to adults to drive initiatives like this to get laaities to play games again. Bekgeveg: Helene du Plessis shouting at an opponent. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers He says years ago - when the famous Wimbledon grass-court major is in full swing, like it is now - kids from the area used to imagine themselves as the stars on court and would create their eie area with sand or chalk, using potato or onion bags for nets. A huge sports fans, Scarra says: “When it was Wimbledon we knew that today we are going to take on the other street, and we will now unearth the next champion that will partake in the next Wimbledon championship.”

This tennis tournament, according to a 35-year-old local, not only unites the community but also allows residents to communicate their problems to officials who attend. Reigning champion: Last year’s winner, Reagen Allen. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers He adds: “Now that they are here, it's the ideal opportunity for the many people who don't have access to speak with them.” Radio host Aden Thomas, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, singer Salome, South African tennis star Leo Matthysen, politician Nazier Paulsen, journalist Venecia Valentine from Independent Media, and chef Keanon Michaels were among the well-known figures who participated in the matches.

The newly-appointed MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Ricardo Mackenzie was also in attendance. Concentrate: DJ Portia had her game face on Tuesday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Mayor Hill-Lewis says: “When I heard about how many kids are involved and the good it does for the community, I thought I have got to come and enjoy this. “If you look around us, it brings people together.”

Even though the Mayor defeated Aden on Centre Court, he claimed that he had never played tennis before. Salome, who played and lost against DJ Portia, said: “This is a very good initiative that Rodney started. “The only thing that I’m disappointed about is that there aren't as many community people and young people I expected to be here.”