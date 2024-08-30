A mother and son duo has made it their mission to alleviate the ongoing challenge of hungry kids at schools. Sakeenah Sadien, 28, from Lansdowne, was inspired by her nine-year-old son Imtiyaaz Taliep to start the Feed A Buddy Lunchbox Project after he came home from school last week, asking his mom to pack in extra bread.

The mom of four says she was taken aback because she knew her son would be purchasing a chip roll the next day and asked him why he wanted both. “He told me he's been sharing with some of his friends everyday because they didn't have anything to eat.” The Grade 3 Portia Primary School learner then had a lightbulb moment and their project was started the very next day.

“I immediately spoke to his teacher, and decided to pack in an extra lunchbox, I had posters made and also set up a meeting with the principal. I learnt that the school does have a feeding scheme but did not get enough to feed the whole school,” says the mom. “I then pitched the project and said whatever else we get as donations we will give to the school for the cook to make meals and porridge. The single mom adds: “I have the school cook on board, my aunty Shafiqah is also helping, but we need more people who can help with donations such as bread, porridge, milk, sugar and things for the sandwiches.