Gospel powerhouse Carlo Abrahams has transformed his life experiences into musical inspiration, evidenced in his powerful single, “Still Standing.” Originally released in 2015, this anthem of hope was born from a deeply personal journey, fuelled by triumphs and tribulations.

Hailing from Worcester, Carlo is now releasing an updated version of his song, hoping it will bring hope to those who never heard it. Written during a challenging period following his father's cancer diagnosis, the single was his first attempt at gospel music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlo Abrahams (@carloabrahams) The 42-year-old muso is well-known for his angelic voice and has shared the stage with gospel artists such as Jonathan Rubain, Dumisani, House of Davids, DonVino, as well as international singers like Pastor Donnie McClurkin and Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

Carlo says: “I never realised then how much this song would be my own lifeline in the challenges I would face. This song is my testimony. It’s a story of God’s unyielding grace that has kept me strong, even in my lowest moments.” On the new version he collaborates with both local and international producers. At the same time, he is also set to unveil a collection of Afrikaans gospel songs. Carlo’s musical journey has seen significant elevation in 2024. His captivating performances at various gospel events, including Gospel Friday at the Nekkies Festival and the popular TV show Koortjies with Elwira Standili, have garnered him recognition and praise.