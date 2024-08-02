Good Hope FM’s annual Campus Presenter Search is taking off where they are looking for fresh young talent who have what it takes to become SA’s hottest new radio jocks. This competition have launched the careers of many top on-air talents, such as Nick Haman, Dalin Oliver, and Kyeezi.

The winner gets a R5000 cash prizem, as well as training and the chance to try out for a on-air gig. Talent scouts will be scouring three campuses - Cape Peninsula University of Technology District 6 Campus on Monday August 5, Northlink Tygerberg Campus on August 7 and the University of the Western Cape on August 15, between 12pm and 2pm. Come on through: Good Hope FM talent search. Picture: supplied Kyeezi tells Daily Voice: “Its a great opportunity for anyone who thinks they have what it takes. Why not try and find a Cape Town original to bless the airwaves, we need younger folks, come through!”

For online auditions, registered students can head over to the GHFM website or download the Good Hope FM app, complete the entry form, listen to a demo recording by Kyeezi, and upload a sound bite of their own. On-campus auditions are limited to registered students at each respective campus. All that entrants need to do is to complete an entry form on the day, take part in the live-read audition, hear if they are shortlisted and then stick around until the end of the session for the winner announcement.