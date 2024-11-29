All roads lead to the Mother City this weekend as we gear up for the annual switching on of the liggies. An anticipated 80 000 mense are expected to gather on the Grand Parade on Sunday to celebrate the official start of summer, with the City of Cape Town’s free Festive Lights Switch-On event.

The theme this year is “People of Hope” and there’s a fabulous line-up of top-notch artists, including legends Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels, rising star Carletheia, 3 Tons of Fun, Wynand and Chereé Strydom, MÖRDA, Mafikizolo, Ouma Sarie, Waseef Piekaan and many more. Anchoring the event are comedians Alan Committie and Lunga Tshuka, while DJ Caycee will keep the beats alive throughout the night. Earlier this month, the City hosted a Festive Lights Switch-On Comedy Competition and the top three contestants will join the line-up this Sunday to share some fresh new humour.

FESTIVE FAVOURITE: The annual Festive Lights Switch-On is set to draw 80 000 mense Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says: “The Festive Lights Switch-On is a highlight on Cape Town’s events calendar. “For the past 55 years, it has offered a vibrant blend of live entertainment, and the dazzling spectacle of the festive lights. This year will be no different, and our priority is to create a safe, enjoyable environment for everyone.” He says the City will follow a zero-tolerance approach with regards to the use of alcohol, illegal substances, fireworks and the carrying of dangerous weapons at the event.

Other prohibited items include umbrellas and gazebos. The Kid Smart Project will be on site in the City Hall to provide a monitoring system to help reunite any lost children with their parents. The kiosks on the Grand Parade and vendors in Lower Plain Street will sell food, snacks and soft drinks.