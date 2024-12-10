Local celebs and influencers are once again lending their star power to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s annual Tats4Tails fundraiser. The 6th annual tattoo-a-thon is hosted by acclaimed tattoo artist Clinton Naidoo of Primal Culture Tattoo Studio in Diep River.

This ink-credible event will take place over seven days from 27 January to 2 February 2025 and hopes to raise R100 000 for the animals awaiting forever homes at the SPCA. Reaffirming their commitment to animals this year by getting yet another #Mark4Love tat are KFM’s Brandon Leigh, media personalities Venecia Valentine and Tanya Nefdt, tech and gaming contributor and content creator Grant and Jessica Hinds, as well as DJ and Good Hope FM presenter DJ Gremlin (aka Calvin Potgieter). Valentine said this is her fourth year supporting the project.

“I have a passion for animals and the welfare of animals and therefore I take pride in supporting initiatives that contribute to raising funds to assist animals in need.” This year she got a tattoo of a sunflower with a hand over it signalling the number 7, all pointing to new beginnings, introspection, good luck and rebirth, Valentine explains. “I recently took on new chapters in my life and when I went for this tattoo, I didn't know I was going to get it, until Clint proposed the image idea to me, I loved it immediately.”