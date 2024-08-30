It is goodbye winter and hello spring as we also say toodles to Women’s Month. And what better way to celebrate the return of the sun than to get everyone together for some family fun this weekend at the Castle of Good Hope for a lekker kuier.

The Craft + Design Institute (CDI) in collaboration with the Castle of Good Hope, invites Cape Town locals and visitors to cosy up to creativity by exploring the diversity of local talent and several creative workshops for all ages tomorrow at the Kuier@TheCastle market. The Kuier@TheCastle market has been growing as Cape Town CBD's biggest new monthly event, all set within one of South Africa's tourism landmark. This market is ideal for the entire family, combining the discovery of exquisite local artisanal products and creative workshops, fashion shows by Luxlane with delectable local foods, live music and performances.

Additionally, all visitors have access to all the Castle’s nine exhibitions and installations throughout the day. With a range of exciting workshops and a wonderful opportunity to discover on-trend design skills, learn to make your own stunning crochet bracelet or create mosaic jewellery. Try your hand at creating your eie small rug or placemat with your initials, gorgeous drop earrings with a variety of bead and thread colours or enjoy a tote bag painting workshop to customise your drip.