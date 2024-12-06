Cape Town hip-hop star YoungstaCPT has released his latest mixtape titled “33 Y?Ears Ahead Of Time”, which is the final installment of his mixtape trilogy ‘33 YEARS’. It also marks a pivotal moment in the rapper’s career, as this is his 35th release to date.

On this mixtape, Youngsta blends fresh sounds and international collaborations while reflecting on his journey as a young adult as he explores a more upbeat, high-tempo sound compared to his previous projects. This mixtape was designed to capture the essence of South African summer time, he says. The 33-year-old says of his project: “It’s my current age. It’s where I’m at in my life right now. I think it can be enjoyed by a mature audience as well, because you can hear maturity. You can hear growth and experience as a young adult moving into the mid life phase of my time.

“Maybe these are my last prime years so whatever I do now I’m giving it all that I’ve got but with new wisdom and experience” The ten track mixtape has a bonus track titled ‘Daddy of the year’ and a key feature is the wide array of international collaborations, with producers from around the world contributing to the project. The mixtape’s mixing and mastering was handled by producer Shaney Jay at Y?GEN Studios.

"This is the first complete body of work to come out of Y?GEN Studios from start to finish, and it feels great knowing I was so involved in every stage of the process," says YoungstaCPT. “Shaney Jay did an incredible job engineering the project, and I’m really proud of the result. It’s been a real accomplishment for me and the whole team.” Looking ahead, YoungstaCPT promises more music in 2025, with plans for more mixtapes and collaborations.