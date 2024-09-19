Theatre legend Terry Fortune is the face of the local entertainment industry, and has just been nominated for a major award for his documentary film, aptly called ‘Faces of Fortune’. The film is about the icon, and was directed by the illustrious Jessie Zinn and supported by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

The short film has been nominated for a SAFTA in the categories of Best Achievement in Directing a Documentary and Best Documentary Short Film. The film is a product of the Unsung Heroes Project of the DSAC. Pioneers on the local stage: Vicky Sampson with Sophia Foster and Terry Fortune. Picture: Ian Landsberg Terry is widely respected in theatres around the world and is regarded as one of the biggest legends to come from the Cape.

Terry has worked alongside fellow icons such as David Kramer, Basil Apollis, Taliep Petersen, Zayn Adam, Mara Louw, PJ Powers, Leslie Kleinsmith, Sophia Foster and many more. It wasn’t always smooth sailing for these legends and Terry has always spoken out about the challenges that they had to endure, especially during the Apartheid era. He has always shined a spotlight on how entertainers should also be good business people, and how they could achieve stability while they are on the winning streak.

Up for Safta: Faces of Fortune. Picture: Instagram Terry had to flee from South Africa to realise his acting dreams and he visited many countries for more than 14 years. Terry introduced the Golden Oldies (Legends) show to the main stage a few years ago and they made headlines by being the first local artists to be invited to be part of the Kirstenbosch Summer concerts. The shows were sold out, making them the first over 60’s to achieve this milestone.

If that isn’t enough, the golden oldies have been touring through the country and are now celebrating their 50th Golden Oldies concert at the place where many of these legends made their stage debuts - the Wynberg Civic Centre. Legends who will take part in this 50th spectacular are people like Giempie Vardien who many will remember as one of the sexy boy characters in the very first District 6 the musical. Dante Poole. Picture: Instagram Another name so many will know is the one and only Leslie Kleinsmith who played the leading role of Cassiem in District 6 the musical, and then you have Terry Smith who played the famous hawker selling fruit and veg in the same musical. There will be several special guests who are going to celebrate this milestone with the Golden Oldies.

Terry says: “Fifty shows may not be mind blowing to some, but for us this is a significant achievement and one that must be celebrated. “When I initiated this idea, I never thought it would become a tour that would last this long, I never thought that we would be able to sustain our audience the way we have, so I am grateful and thrilled for having the support we have achieved.” The Golden Oldies will perform their 50th show at the Wynberg Civic Centre on Heritage Day, Tuesday 24 September.