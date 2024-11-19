The Mrs South Africa 2024 pageant reached a dazzling climax at the Emperors Palace over the weekend where the newest queen was crowned. Thirty finalists put their best foot forward but there could only be one, and it was the beautiful Erin-Jade Miller, a 42-year-old mom of two who hails from Fourways in Johannesburg, who snatched the title.

The CEO and Executive Producer at Recode Media is not a stranger to the spotlight; many may recall her as a winner of the talent show Coca-Cola Popstars in 2002, leading the music group 101 alongside other talented singers. Miller will be joined in her reign by First Princess Tshiamo Githinji from Sandton and Second Princess Lisa Gittins from Pretoria. Top Three: Githinji, Miller & Gittins. Picture: supplied In her victory speech, Miller said this was a life changing experience.

“The Mrs South Africa dream is free and attainable to anyone who’s motivated to reach for it. However, it’s on you to put in the effort to become your best self, to push through the difficult moments that exist to teach resilience, and to accept that you can and should lean on your fellow sisters." Miller will represent South Africa at international events and champion various charitable campaigns during her reign. Meanwhile Cape Town beauty Kim Ricketts, the wife of R&B musician Jarrad Ricketts, reached the Top 30 round and says it was a gratifying journey.