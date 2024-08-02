A popular skateboarder from Athlone has been lauded for his contribution to the sport after being acknowledged in the 2024 Guinness Book of World Records and bagging his 10th international pro title. Speaking to the Daily Voice shortly after competing in the FISE Street Open Championships in Tignes, France, Jean-Marc Johannes says he is finally living his dream after winning a silver medal at the professional championships.

His passion for skateboarding started 22 years ago when he tried out various sports at school, but failed to make any teams. At 11 years old, he entered a competition in Claremont and got a skrik when he ended up winning. A 15 years old, he was rated among the top 10 skateboarders in South Africa. On the grind: Jean-Marc achieved second. Picture: supplied Jean-Marc was awarded his first international titles in 2015 when he competed in the FISE/Shrick Video series Contest and took the top spot.

Several years later, the 33-year-old from Penlyn Estate set out to achieve his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder and made headlines in 2019 when he broke a Guinness World Record for the second time in just two years when he made 18 nollie heelflips in just 50 seconds. The nollie heelfip is a trick where the skateboarder flips the board entirely using their less dominant foot and lands back on the board with both feet. A year later, he broke another record when he achieved 21 nollies in just 30 seconds, kicking American skateboarder Ivan Sebastian Cordova off the top spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean-marc Johannes (@jeanmarcskate) Cardova had held the record for more than 10 years with 15 nollies in 30 seconds. This week, Jean-Marc revealed that his achievements have been entered into the 2024 Guinness World Book of Records. In the publication, Jean-Marc is lauded for his record-breaking feats.

He tells the Daily Voice: “I have just returned from competing in France for an event called the Freestyle Tour Open by FISE world series, and I have received second place and obtained a silver medal for the Men's Street Skateboarding Open 2024. “This officially marks the 10th international podium finish I have made for South African Skateboarding, and the most international skateboarding medals won in the history of our sport in our country.” The humble skater who has a diploma in sports science and is currently completing a Bachelor of Commerce Degree, also recently wed his high school sweetheart, Roxanne, but jokes that he’s not ready for fatherhood yet.