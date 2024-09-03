Mzansi is not klaar with making gat of Chidimma Adetshina and the Miss Universe Nigeria competition. It seems like skande follows her wherever she goes.

The Soweto-born 23-year-old hit the headlines after making last month’s Miss SA top 14, but was soon on South Africans’ radar after learning that she had a Mozambican mother and Nigerian father. Following an investigation by the Department of Home Affairs, they announced that there was indeed a prima facie case of identity fraud against her mother. On the eve of the 10 August finale, she was booted out of the competition. But by then, she had already been invited by Miss Universe Nigeria organisers to participate in their pageant.

Majat: Netizens found Miss Universe Nigeria tiara on Temu, bottom right. X screenshot And by the time August was over, she was crowned the winner in Saturday’s event. But that wasn’t fluit, fluit, storie is uit for her and Mzansi’s twitter trolls. SA fans were making gy of the production value of the show, calling it cheap.

Fans pointed out the winner’s cash prize of around R100 000 - compared to Miss SA walking off with R1m cash plus the use of a Mercedes GLC Coupe and a fancy apartment for her reign. But SA fans targeted Chidimma’s crowning glory - her tiara. Diamond-studded: Miss SA crown. Picture: Indirect Media Even though it was a beautiful moment for Adetshina, as well as her fans and family, social media users found out that the crown looked very similar to one that is found on Temu’s website.