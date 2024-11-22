Summer is in the air and this weekend you can dive into an ocean of flavours at the Makers Landing Seafood Festival. Taking place at the vibrant V&A Waterfront, this second annual seafood fest will be a feast for seafood lovers and treat for your taste buds.

The festival will run over two days – tomorrow and Sunday – celebrating the richness and variety of seafood culture, and sustainable practices that safeguard our precious oceans. Whether you’re a seafood aficionado, curious foodie or just lus for a lekker calamari and chips dite, you won’t want to miss this feast of flavours and experiences. This year’s festival promises an array of activities designed to engage and inspire attendees.

Makers Landing Seafood Festival. picture from facebook South African chef and restaurateur Reuben Riffel. Picture: Facebook Seafood lovers can dive into the Fresh Fish Market. For those looking to roll up their sleeves, hands-on cooking classes will provide culinary skills to show off to your friends this festive season. No festival is complete without a medley of lekkerkos and treats.