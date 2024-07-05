A first-time author from Goodwood is launching her book on Sunday to encourage kids to learn courage, kindness and unity through her stories. Imaan Anders, 30, is the author of Abu’s Brave Journey, a story about how a little boy from Palestine is exposed to war, but through his determination to create unity and peace triumphs over everything and with that, he ends the conflict.

Imaan Anders with her book. Picture: Supplied Imaan says: “The book teaches that courage, kindness and unity can transform the darkest of times into a beacon of hope.” She says at the beginning of June, she attended a transformative Mind Power class with the legendary Robin Banks and it helped her to focus on her goals. Book cover of Abu’s Brave Journey. Picture: Supplied “Writing a book has long been on my bucket list, and this journey provided the perfect opportunity to turn that dream into reality. The result is a heartfelt children’s book titled Abu’s Brave Journey.”

Imaan found inspiration for the book when she looked at her eight-year-old nephew and his pro-Palestine beliefs. She says: “My nephew, Ghamza, is pro-Palestine, and his passion and heartbreak over the situation moved me. Abu’s Brave Journey is not just a book; it is a tool to create a brighter, more compassionate future. It seeks to instil a sense of understanding and solidarity among the younger generation, encouraging them to stand together in the face of adversity.” The book launch takes place at Goodwood Karate Zen Dojo at 88 Voortrekker Road from 10am to 1pm.