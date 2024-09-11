An organisation called 1000 Women Trust based in Fish Hoek is helping parents, teachers and community members across the Cape to fight back against bullying in schools by offering free anti-bullying courses via WhatsApp. Among others, the training offers how to identify bullying, the types of bullying, the effects of bullying on everyone involved and how to stop it, especially amongst school children.

The initiative was officially established in 2019 and founder of 1000 Women Trust, Tina Thiart, says that so far they have had 2000 people from different communities who have registered for the training course. Enthusiastic: Tina Thiart. Picture: supplied Thiart says: “We aim to equip people so that they can go to the various schools and implement what they have learned. There is big evidence that a school bully who has not gone through restorative processes becomes a perpetrator of gender-based violences in later life and it is reported that they end up with criminal records.” “Therefore for us who work in gender-based violence, it is very important to address bullying at school, not just for the bully but the victim. We have more than a 1000 people who work in the communities who can also offer trauma volunteer training so people can help women who experience triggers and they can support,” Thiart explains.