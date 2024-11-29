The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Festive Getaway Volume 3 at ATKV Goudini Spa where the who’s who in Cape Town’s entertainment industry will gather this summer. Set within the beautiful landscape of the Breede River Valley, this year’s whirlpool of activities at the popular resort is designed to entertain and enthral guests, ensuring a memorable start to the holiday season.

Known as the Bo-Kaap’s crown jewel, singer Mujahid George is back for another round of lekker jam-packed entertainment at the poolside at Goudini Spa. An excited George says: “Guests are invited to check in from 2pm, but they will need to be ready for action right away.” One of the highlights is a vibrant dress-up competition, where attendees are encouraged to channel the spirit of the 80s and dress as their favourite celebrity from that era. And with a grand prize valued at R10 000 up for grabs, the stakes are high.

As the sun sets over the spa, the entertainment ramps up, featuring performances from our finest musical talent, such as Emo Adams, Salome, Temple Boys, Robin Pieters, Black Ties, Andrea Fortuin, Loukmaan Adams, Berry Trytsman, and more. DJ Rory and DJ Rollstoel will warm up the crowd, while the renowned Quinton Manuel serves as the host. George adds: “Guests can look forward to exhilarating shows that will keep the festive spirit alive and energised throughout the night.

“The Festive Getaway Volume 3 is already 95% sold out. It’s the biggest festival that my team puts together every year and it’s always the one that people look forward to.” Chad Saaiman, the lead singer of the Black Ties, is also on the bill and says: “We can’t wait to make the people dance and have a great time. It’s our first time but we know this audience very well, so we are ready.” The resort offers self-catering units, from 6-sleeper Slanghoek villas, to 8-sleeper Boland houses, camp sites and rondawels.