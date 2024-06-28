Get ready for the ultimate fashion extravaganza at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town this weekend, as the Khayelitsha Fashion Week returns and promises to be bigger and better than ever before. There are 15 fabulous local designers and 60 runway models from across Cape Town ready to wow the crowd with their killer looks and fierce struts.

The theme for this year is "Grounded In Nature” where fashion meets the beauty of the natural world and designers are gearing up to showcase their best nature-inspired outfits for their fashion moments on the red carpet. Vision: Bongani Matenjwa. Picture: supplied Founder, Bongani Matenjwa, 31, established the Khayelitsha Fashion Week in 2016 and hailed it is a Mother City fashion experience reaching far beyond the well-known township. Bongani says: “I was inspired by the fashion designers at the Soweto Fashion Week in Johannesburg, so this platform we are giving to local designers not only in Khayelitsha but also the Cape Flats to showcase their skills and talent which includes models as well.

“The event has grown so much that we are able to take it outside of Khayelitsha for the third time now and it attracted so many people and sponsors who saw an opportunity for a local township business to grow. Looking up: Khayelitsha Fashion Week has been growing in exposure. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) “I want it to be the best networking space and collaboration for those in the fashion industry.” The fashion show takes place on Friday and Saturday at the Artscape Theatre and tickets are available at Webtickets for R120 general and R200 V.I.P.