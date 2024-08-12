Mzansi twitter blew up over the weekend at Tyla after she waded into the Miss SA controversy. Following weeks of drama around the eligibility of contestant Chidimma Adetshina, the 23-year-old, who was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, withdrew from the finale the day before Saturday’s pageant.

This after the Department of Home Affairs announced on Thursday night that her mother has committed fraud to secure citizenship. Controversial: ChiChi Adetshina. Picture: supplied Following the skandaal, the organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria invited Adetshina to compete in their event. And Tyla weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, posting: “Disappointed that this happened to her, but wish you all the best girl. Kill it!!!! ♥️♥️.”

Disappointed that this happened to her, but wish you all the best girl

Kill it!!!! ♥️♥️ https://t.co/z2BDghy9PW — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) August 10, 2024 Fans quickly came to her comment section to warn the Grammy winner that she was opening a can of worms, with @Bra_Sporo posting: “My sister. You young in the game. Don't be like other celebrities. You moving smooth. Don't mess this up for yourself!!! 🖐🏾 @yah_deh1, said: “They going to drag you tyla”, and @cyngerseethal_ added: “Oh mother i love your heart but they're gonna come for you.” Having been harassed by Americans over calling herself a “Coloured”, Tyla posted again, saying: “I will always stand with South Africa, i just feel regardless of the opinions… She was bullied and that’s what I don’t stand for.”

I will always stand with South Africa, i just feel regardless of the opinions…

She was bullied and that’s what I don’t stand for. — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) August 10, 2024 And that’s when the Mzansi turned on her. @ChrisExcel102 wrote: “Wena we supported you when Nigerians bullied you We supported you when American bullied you about your identity crisis. We supported you when you stole Bacardi we supported. And this is how thank us.” Referring to Adentshina, @sthedoingthings added: “Her parents committed a crime here. You are not saying anything about that. You're one sided wena satan. Actually let me delete that album of yours on my Spotify account, sies!”