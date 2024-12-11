Beyoncé and family came out in support of big daddy Jay-Z at Monday’s premiere of Disney’s Musafa. The Carters closed ranks on Monday night around the rapper, born Shawn Carter, after he was named in a lawsuit claiming that he raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000 at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Jay-Z is the first grootnaam to be mentioned in the Diddy sex crime scandal, as he awaits trial for racketeering and sex trafficking. After Diddy’s arrest in October, netizens speculated whether his best pal Jay-Z had any knowledge of his alleged crimes. Now he is a co-defendant.

While Jay-Z responded to Sunday’s legal filings, saying that he is a victim of “blackmail” by the accuser’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, he made his first public appearance since the shocking news. The 99 Problems hitmaker was flanked by superstar wife Beyonce, daughter Blue Ivy and stiefma Tina Knowles. What was supposed to be a night of celebration was a rather tense outing.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy both star in the prequel to the Lion King. Beyonce reprises her role as Nala, Simba’s mate, as Rafiki tells the royal princess Kiara the story of her grandfather Mufasa. Blue Ivy makes her movie debut as the voice of the inquisitive Kiara.

They were all smiles as the familie put up a united front. Even ouma Tina did her best to fake it for the cameras, after she put her foot in her bek with an internet slip-up. The 70-year-old fashion designer “liked” an ABC7 Chicago post about Jay-Z’s rape allegations.

But she later tried to correct her mistake with an Instagram post, saying: “I was hacked! “As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!” With almal having something to say about the allegations, 50 Cent also added his two cents. Always trolling: Star 50 Cent. Picture: supplied Known for his constant attacks on Diddy, 50 Cent shared a meme of himself from the show “Entourage”, laughing as he drives away.