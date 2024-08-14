A former drug addict-turned-attorney is sharing his life story in a new theatre show taking place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium later this month. The musical; ‘Who Am I’, is based on a true story of Fazloodien Abrahams, and dives into the raw emotions and triumphs of his journey from the depths of addiction to the pinnacle of success.

Fazloodien from Crawford, says he agreed to do the show because he believes that it has the power to inspire and motivate others who may be facing similar challenges. “By sharing my journey through the medium of drama, we can reach a wider audience and show that no matter how difficult the circumstances may be, it is possible to change and create a better future for oneself.” Uplift: Anwar Abrahams. Picture: supplied Produced and directed by Anwar Abrahams, the show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Belhar based director Anwar adds: “As a drama coach , story writer, director and producer with A&S Productions, I am dedicated to providing youth motivational programs in my community. “Through our outreach efforts, we aim to uplift and empower those in need. I work closely with the youth in my programs to create reality drama stories that reflect their experiences and challenges. “The cast members, include twin sisters Aaqilah and Aakifah Sulaiman, Chloe Lockey, Leeroy Ashton Lewis and Fawaad Samodien, who all hail from Belhar and Blikkiesdorp, bringing their own perspectives and experiences to the stage.