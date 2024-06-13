A professional make-up artist and hair designer from Woodstock shined at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles when she scooped an award over the weekend. Gale Shepard, 64, won an Emmy for outstanding hairstyling and make-up for the Netflix docu-series ‘African Queens, Njinga’ based on the story of an Angolan warrior queen.

The news was confirmed by Shepard on her Facebook page. Her management team at Pulse Crew Films said she was not available for comment as she is still out of the country. With over 25 years experience in the fashion industry as a make-up artist and a stylist, Shepard has worked on more than 500 international TV commercials and fashion shoots in some incredible locations. Some of her recent feature film credits include a Warner Brothers feature, House Party 3, and Noem My Skollie, SA's entry in the 2017 Academy Awards, for which she was awarded the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Makeup and Hair Design in a Feature Film.

Woodstock ward councillor Ian McMahon described Shepard’s win as wonderful and inspiring news. “It’s fantastic when a “Woodie” shines on the world stage and we can all be proud of her achievement. Congratulations Gale.“ The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport also congratulated Shepard on winning this award.

“The department celebrates Gale Shepherd’s win and we congratulate her on this excellent achievement. “We are very proud of the high level of arts practitioners that we have in the province, who keep shining on international stages.” The African Queens series also received an award for best casting and art direction after it was nominated for an Emmy in no less than 11 categories.