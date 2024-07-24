Elton Jantjies has a new bok - model Loren Jenneker. The banned Springbok rugby player is having luck off the pitch, with his love life getting its groove back.

The 33-year-old former Stormers flyhalf is currently serving a four-year ban for testing positive for a prohibited substance, Clenbuterol in August last year, ruling him out of the Boks’ triumphant World Cup title defence in France, having helped them win third crown in Japan four years earlier. His suspension was confirmed on 18 January 2024. That was just another episode in the Bok bad boy’s deurmekaar lewe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Barnard (@brandonbarnardphotography) Before that Elton seemed to be spiralling out of control later in 2022, when he was arrested at OR Tambo. The rugby star was reportedly harassing an air hostess on a Emirates Airline flight from Dubai to Johannesburg. According to eye witnesses, he “spent 10 minutes banging on the toilet door [where the woman had hid] until his fists bled. A fellow passenger alleges that Jantjies could be heard saying “Komaan, my skat.”

Later that year, he had to battle allegations that he and the Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee were jolling. The 2022 drama proved the final straw in his marriage to Iva Ristic, who filed for divorce. He then got bymekaar with model Ashleigh Ogle, but their relationship ended on a sour note.

Ogle released a statement on X announcing that she and Jantjies had split, revealing the former Springbok prodigy had tried to get violent with her. This year a permanent protection order was granted in favour of Ogle against Jantjies by the Randburg Magistrate's Court. But Elton is back in the game now with Loren.

The new couple made their romance Instagram official after both of them posting images of their outing on their respective Instagram accounts. Jenneker was the first to post on 8 July when they went to Loftus Versfeld Stadium to watch the much-anticipated test match between the Springboks v Ireland. Jantjies reposted the image on his timeline. On July 11, the 33-year-old posted a picture of himself and Jenneker on a romantic date together, warmly embracing each other. In his caption, he wrote: “It’s been a while to appreciate moments. Where God is in the center (sic) of it.”