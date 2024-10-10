National Teachers Day might have come and gone, but for Mtichells Plain onnie Octavia Daniels, the recognition goes on. The 24-year-old teacher's kindness towards her learners are legendary.

She first surfaced on social media when she shared a picture of a letter she received from a child asking her for something to eat. Without hesitation Daniels offered her bread and the rest is history. However, this young teacher's story goes deeper. Kind: Thank you note. Picture: supplied Daniels, from Eastridge, says it all started when she was just a child herself when her generous parents would send her to school with extra bread to share with her classmates.

“This also inspired me to go into teaching so that I could be a help. So far I have offered tutoring and also hosted a sanitary drive at Highlands Primary School and handed out food to kids.” The founder of Isidima Children's Village in Gansbaai, Soria Franken, says Daniels needs to be recognised for her good heart. The two met via social media, after Franken approached Daniels after seeing what she does for her community.

“You know she even takes her birthday and dedicates it to the children, by giving them a plate of food instead of her going out to celebrate, where do you hear a young person do things like this?” But Daniels, a grade six teacher, who is currently teaching at AZ Berman Primary School, and is in her final year studying, was caught off guard when Daily Voice contacted her. “I am not doing this for recognition, so I am quite shocked…to me all that matters is seeing the kids smile.”