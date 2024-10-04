South African music fans are in for a treat as DJ Black Coffee has officially announced his 2025 Cape Town concert. Set to run from February 28 to March 2, this multi-day event promises to be one of the biggest highlights of the year, with the main performance happening on March 1, 2025.

Coffee's 2025 Cape Town concert will take place at The Ostrich, a unique venue just outside of the city. Located on the West Coast, The Ostrich is known for its expansive outdoor setting, offering concertgoers a scenic backdrop that’s perfect for a large-scale music event like this one Coffee is bringing an international twist to the event with the addition of Danish electronic group “WhoMadeWho”. The group formed in Copenhagen in 2003 and currently consists of Tomas Høffding (bass, vocals), Tomas Barfod (drums), and Jeppe Kjellberg (guitar, vocals).

They’ve released several albums, including “WhoMadeWho” (2005), “The Plot” (2009), and “Through the Walls” (2018), and their latest album each showcasing their evolving sound and ability to experiment with different styles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoMadeWho (@whomadewhoofficial) Additionally “WhoMadeWho” recently released their eighth studio album, “Kiss & Forget”. The group told “This song is sick”: The past few years have been incredibly intense for us, filled with live world tours, Hybrid DJ shows across the globe, and the establishment of our own festival and record label, The Moment.

“These amazing adventures are dreams coming true, and we are deeply humbled and grateful for the unwavering love and support we receive steadily worldwide.“ “It was truly wonderful to return to the studio to contemplate and to create new music, which remains our deepest passion. ‘Kiss and Forget’ is a manifesto of love and unity—a brief auditory glimpse in time, from us to you. “Created in Copenhagen with the invaluable support of our friends and family,“ they added.