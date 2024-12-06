Dezemba is here and the holidays are in full swing. The weekend is off to a good start with some beautiful weather predicted as the biggest rugby festival returns to Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint.

World SVNS is back with two days of thrilling action on the field, lekker music performances and a kwaai summer party vibe with plans to make history by attempting to break the world record for the ‘largest ever Amapiano dance-off at a rugby match’. Led by the two-time world hip hop champions, Cape Town’s own Street Stylers, fans are invited to dress up and be part of the “Amapiano #NoDNA JustRSA” dance on Sunday. The group has hosted public workshops throughout the city over the last month to teach fans the dance moves ahead of the world record attempt.

Artist: Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU. Picture: supplied JP Smith, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security says: “Cape Town once again sets the stage for excitement on and off the field. It’s going to be a fun-filled weekend of rugby, dancing and music and I am looking forward to a spectacular show.” This year, Amapiano takes centre stage with two of the genre’s biggest stars, Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU and Kamo Mphela, set to headline the Cape Town SVNS. Alongside DJ Ready D, Roger Goode, Neon Dreams and Gremlin set to light up the rugby festival this Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the music performances, the festival has lined up other performances including acrobatic motorcycles, dancers and more.