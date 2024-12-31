Photo credits: Tashriq Abrahams and Karriem Salie Cape Town is buzzing with gees as it gears up for one of its most beloved cultural events, the Cape Town Street Parade.

Previously known as Tweede Nuwe Jaar, the event was rebranded to Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. And this iconic jol will once again light up the city on Saturday, 4 January 2025, with a colourful explosion of music, dance, and sheer joy, honouring the rich heritage of the Kaapse Klopse. Get ready for a proper Cape Town vibe! The parade is set to pull in a crowd of 80 000 to 100 000 spectators, all eager to soak up the energy and magic of over 18 minstrel troupes with over 20 000 performers.

UP CLOSE: Performers vibe with the crowds SPECTACLE: Klopse always entertain mense The route kicks off in District Six, grooves through Darling Street, shimmies up Wale Street, and finishes in the historic Bo-Kaap – a true celebration of Cape Town’s multicultural heart. This is more than just a party; it’s a lekker way to celebrate the Cape’s unique identity. Expect dazzling costumes with iconic umbrellas, upbeat tunes, and routines that are as meticulously choreographed as they are full of lekker vibes. While the troupes’ voorlopertjies always guarantee a smile.

ON ON CUE: The Klopse have put in the work Muneeb Gambeno, Director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA). Muneeb Gambeno, Director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), shared his excitement, saying: “This is a cornerstone of Cape Town culture, where performers, families, and communities come together for a jol to remember. Don’t miss it!” For the best view of the action, get your tickets to the Hollywoodbets Purple Mile grandstand on Computicket. Be sure to snag yours before they sell out and remember, entertainment on the main stage starts at 11am.

The build-up kicks off with preparations on Thursday, 2 January, and Friday, 3 January 2025, as the troupes put the final touches on their Klopse magic. Mark your calendar for Saturday, 4 January 2025, and bring the whole family to soak up the music, energy, and traditions that make Cape Town shine. Whether you're a local or just here for the jol, the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade will leave you with memories as colourful as the Kaapse Klopse themselves.

Don’t just watch—be part of the gees! Cape Town Street Parade social media links: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capetownstreetparade