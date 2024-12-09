Two young scientists from the Western Cape have made their mark on the international stage at the İzmir International Innovation Science Energy Engineering Fair (IISEEF) in Türkiye. Competing against 143 young researchers from ten countries, Thiedu Du Preez and Aadil Dawood, both aged 17, showcased their groundbreaking projects, earning prestigious medals for their efforts.

Their achievements not only highlight the capabilities of South Africa's youth in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) but also inspire a new generation of innovators to tackle real-world challenges through research and creativity. Thiedu, 17, from Vredenburg High School on the West Coast, was awarded a silver medal for his project, “Seal to Heal: Economical Natural Alternatives for Wound Healing.” "The objective of the project was to identify a formulation of natural products that can serve as a viable alternative to chemical solutions for sealing wounds and providing protection against harmful infections," he explains.

“It was an incredibly proud moment for me to walk onto the stage, collect my silver medal, and hold the South African flag high with immense pride.” He says it was fascinating to explore the diverse projects addressing simple yet overlooked problems. Aadil from Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, was awarded a bronze medal, for the project, “Spectro-metrical analysis of urinary metabolic by-products forming as a result of exercise’, which aims to bring understanding on how exercising impacts the human body at the molecular-level by analysing urine metabolites.