The Delft Community Cadets was established in 2019 as a way of getting children from underprivileged backgrounds off the streets. The cadets took first place in the SAPS Legacy Competition in 2023 and landed second place overall out of seven teams for the same competition this year.

They also landed first place in this year’s Ocean View Festival. However standing in their way of competing at more competitions is the team’s lack of uniforms and drums. Coach Sadiq Smith says: “We want to make changes in keeping the kids in the community safe by instilling discipline in them and making them the right future leaders of tomorrow and knowing they will make the right choices.”

“There are a few underprivileged cadets in our team who are without parents and most of them stay with their grandparents whose only source of income is their pension and child grant.” The team consists of 45 cadets who are between the ages of 6 - 20 years old and they practice weekly on Leiden Sports field. “Without uniforms we cannot participate in competitions and the drumline is the back bone of the team movement. Our manager went out of his way every day for more than three months to seek funds for our marching team. It's been a hard year as parents also could not meet the needs of the cadets but God always makes a way.”