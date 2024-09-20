Springbok World Cup winner Damian de Allende made a heart-warming visit to Tygerberg Hospital to hang out with some young patients. This visit is part of the Smile Foundation's ongoing partnership with Daikin Air Conditioning South Africa, showing their strong dedication to kids' health.

The focus is on craniofacial surgeries, which are crucial for giving children a shot at a healthier and happier life. Every month, they set aside special operating time for kids who need these complex procedures. This week, three courageous kids are getting the specialised care they need, thanks to the generous support from Daikin Air Conditioning.

Cares: Damian de Allende at Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers De Allende's visit not only lifted spirits but also sent a powerful message about the community rallying around these children and their families during tough times. “I always wanted to give back and help the community out a bit. You never know when to start, but I'm grateful to be here. “Some of the kids are still young, and they won’t understand the magnitude of it now, but hopefully when they are older and see this it will inspire them to inspire the next generation,” he said.

The Bok also accompanied 22-month-old Audin Sacco to the operating room for his surgery. Audin was born with Goldenhar syndrome, a rare condition affecting skull and facial development, due to his mom's low blood pressure during pregnancy. “He is not going for a massive operation, but it's quite emotional. I think it starts to hit when you have your own kids, you realise that it could be your kid,” De Allende said.