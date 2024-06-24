Popular dance showcase, Cape Town’s “Most Wanted”, returns to the Artscape Theatre for the 13th time this coming weekend. With a total of 370 dancers taking the stage in the special Youth Month themed show, this high-energy production is knowns for its street dance styles and is taking place over three days, from 27 to 29 June.

The dance extravaganza has grown in leaps and bounds with sold out performances over the years. Produced by The Dance Project and Triple C, it provides a platform for audiences to get to see the best of Cape Town’s Hip Hop dancers, choreographers and dance crews. Directors: Cleo Notcutt-Williams, Sipho Didiza. Picture: Supplied While the show isn't a competition, there is definitely friendly rivalry as dance crews from different dance companies put their best foot forward to showcase a specially choreographed dance routine.

Industry professionals Cleo Notcutt-Williams and Sipho Didiza are the directors of the show. Notcutt-Williams says the show is a unique opportunity to experience all genres of dancing, mind-blowing technique and sheer swagger-bility. She explains:“These are the best of Cape Town’s Street Dance as they exude their passion, joy and excitement in Cape Town’s Most Wanted.

Op it: 370 dancers will take the stage. Picture: Supplied “This unique show boasts a lot of talented dancers and teams who have been representing themselves proudly in national and international dance competitions over the time period of 2022-2023.” Auditions open at the beginnig of the year and all dance clubs are welcome to apply via an online application process. Didiza adds: “We are excited to see some new faces on stage this year.