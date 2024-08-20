Dakota Johnson squashed rumours that she and Chris Martin are uitmekaar uit by flashing her huge engagement ring at the weekend. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress hit the town in Malibu, California with buddies wearing the ring the Coldplay lead singer gave her.

No one could miss it - it’s a massive green emerald. Out with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and actor Blake Lee, Johnson was “intentionally showing off” according to US skinner magazine PageSix.com. Rumours have been swirling that she and fiance Martin split, with UK tabloid The Daily Mail publishing stories that they had ended their six-year engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeaTime.Pictures (@teatime.pictures) A source had claimed to the Daily Mail that they have “accepted the relationship is over - and it’s best to move on.” But the Ms Marvel actress appeared to be annoyed by all the praatjies and decided to show the world that her relationship and engagement is still vas. Johnson glared at photographers while walking through a parking lot with her pals in tow

And that same day, a representative of the 34-year-old reportedly shut down the rumours. PageSix.com claims that the rep told it: “The reports are not true. They are happily together.” The couple first sparked engagement rumours in December 2020 when she was first seen with her emerald ring.