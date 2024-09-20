A youth rugby tournament in memory of the late apartheid hero Imam Abdullah Haron will bring dozens of youngsters together as they celebrate his legacy. On Wednesday, the Primrose Cricket and Rugby Club provided an inspiring venue as Awqaf SA launched the tournament, which is set to kick off this weekend.

This event will see athletes from primary and high schools throughout Cape Town participate, promoting athletic skills and camaraderie among the youth. Awqaf SA CEO Mickaeel Collier stated that the players are benefiting from the sacrifices and achievement of giants of the past. He says: “Rugby and the enjoyment on the field is the by-product of the type of lesson that we would like you to be parted with in this tournament.”

Awqaf SA was established in 2000, to uplift struggling communities. Sacrifice: Imam Haron. Picture supplied Collier adds: “Your history and identity come from there, you stand on the shoulders of great leaders.” The rugby festival will take place at the Primrose Sports Field over the weekends of September 21-22 and September 28-29.

There will be six to eight boys’ teams, along with three girls’ teams competing in exhibition matches. The tournament, in partnership with the Imam Haron Foundation, serves as a reminder of his principles, fostering a culture of fellowship and resilience among young players who can emulate Haron's commitment to social improvement. Professor Muhammed Haron, the son of the late Imam, urged all participating teams to exemplify camaraderie.

He elaborates: “The importance again is not just to participate in sports for the sake of it, but to bring about brotherhood among ourselves. “Let us keep that spirit up and camaraderie going, and one of those ways is through sport.” The Primrose team has embraced the role of custodian for this tournament, reflecting a spirit of leadership and accountability.