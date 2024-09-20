The Robotics and Coding teams from Erica Primary School in Belhar have come back victorious in their own right after competing in this year's national World Robotics Olympiad in Johannesburg over the weekend. Although they didn’t catch the podium, the school’s teams ranked 5th and 25th in the Explorer Prime category and 6th and 18th in the Explorer Lite.

This was out of 30 schools overall. The school also placed fifth nationally in the Future Innovators Junior 2024 category. Proud coach Vernon Petersen, who has headed the club for the past two years, says the journey was really incredible and things can only get better.

Competing: The team in action at the tournament. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters He says: “The experience was coupled with a lot of hard work and learning. We just so glad that everything went well… we were sorted and seen to.” Petersen expressed his pride regarding the learners rankings. The onnie adds: “We are extremely proud and happy, what they achieved is truly remarkable, especially going up against prestige schools and clubs - people who have a lot of resources to their advantage.”

He says even though the challenge was difficult, the learners showed up and gave it their best shot. Petersen reckons: “For them to place so high in categories really says a lot about their abilities and how hard they have worked. This is an achievement for our community especially and an achievement for every other school who faces such challenges.” He thanked everyone for their help and support, saying: “Thank you to everyone that helped us, thank you…

“To every parent, colleague thank you too, thank you to Sakhikamva Foundation. “Funds were the biggest of the challenges, after approaching local businesses that couldn't help, we still managed to make it and show up. “Many times our children's efforts are undervalued, especially where support is concerned, but they showed otherwise.”