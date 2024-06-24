The vibrant ComUnity Festival made a grand return to Cape Town at the Old Biscuit Mill, celebrating youth month with an exciting mix of music, food, fashion, and community spirit. Cape Town’s most loved music festival made a comeback with the lineup of SA’s prominent acts such as Maglera Doe Boy, Tony Dayimane, Usimamane, MaWhoo, Scorpion Kings, and DJ Capital.

Known for its deep African roots and innovative musical experiences, the festival aims to showcase the city's rich diversity and creative energy. Founders: Loyd Mdebuka and Sir Vincent. Picture: supplied Loyd Mdebuka and Sir Vincent founded the ComUnity Festival, a cornerstone of Cape Town’s cultural scene. "We are not just creating experiences; we are echoing the voices of a rich, diverse continent. The community exemplifies this, with cultural nuances embedded throughout the event's food, fashion, and music experiences," Mdebuka said.

The festival's core mission was to stay connected to the people who move the city. Loyd Mdebuka expressed,It’s truly about staying connected to the people that truly move the city. At every community, we look to collaborate with up-and-coming brands from the city. This helps us stay true to what we’re about. Mdebuka further reflected, "I think our ComUnity is an open-minded one that wants to connect with people from all walks of life. This definitely adds to the fusion we are looking to create." ComUnity’s co-founder, Sir Vincent, highlighted the festival's impact on Cape Town's music scene. "The Mother City has never experienced anything like this festival, which helps empower the ever-growing Amapiano scene, bringing it to Cape Town’s music-loving inner-city crowd."