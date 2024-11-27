Cape Town comics are coming together to raise funds for organisations working for the rights of women and children, and particularly survivors of gender-based violence. Monday marked the first day of the annual observance of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

All funds raised by the comedy show will be donated to the Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and the Women’s Legal Centre. The comedy fundraiser will take place on Sunday, 8 December, at 7pm at Ground Culture Café in Observatory. Performers include Yaaseen Barnes, Eugene Mathews, Arlene Petersen, Kenwyn Davids, Candace Fortune, Khanyisile Ngwenya, Kaashif Stellenboom, Nate Levinrad, and Saya Fierce-Jones.

One of the organizers, Saya Pierce-Jones, said these comedians recognise the important work being done by the beneficiaries and wanted to put their talents to good use. “Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust acts as a first responder in sexual offences, assisting victims with their recovery or to seek justice if they desire. “They even prepare victims to face the courts, ensuring they have the best chance of securing a conviction. These services are free for victims, but must be funded somehow.